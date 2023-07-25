Indian woman Anju converts to Islam, marries Facebook friend in Pakistan, says report

In a dramatic turn of events, an Indian woman named Anju, who had legally travelled to a remote village in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover Nasrullah, said a report. Following her conversion, she now goes by the name Fatima.

The couple formalised their union through a nikah ceremony held at the district courts in Upper Dir. A video capturing their moments together, visiting scenic mountainous spots in the region while holding hands, has been widely shared on social media.

Video: Indian girl #Anju with her Pakistani friend Nasrullah Khan in his home district Dir pic.twitter.com/jJJaCmxq1U — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) July 25, 2023

The confirmation of Anju's conversion and marriage was provided by Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti. Anju, who is 35 years old, has taken the name Fatima after embracing Islam, as per the police reports.

During the proceedings, the couple appeared at the district court in Dir Bala, where Nasrullah's family members, police personnel, and lawyers were present to witness the event. Due to security concerns, Anju was escorted to her new in-law's home from the court under police security.

Interestingly, this development comes just a day after Anju, now known as Fatima, had previously stated that she had no intentions of marrying Nasrullah and had planned to return to India when her visa expired on August 20.

Nasrullah, too, had denied any love affair with Anju when speaking to news agency PTI on Monday, asserting that he had no intentions of marrying her. Their connection began as friends on Facebook back in 2019.

The turn of events has taken both the public and media by surprise.

