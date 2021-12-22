Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute on Swiggy in 2021, samosas most binged

Biryani, which needs no introduction among Indian food lovers, reigned supreme in 2021 in many cities.

According to Swiggy's annual StatEATstics report, Indians ordered 115 Biryani's per minute (i.e., around 2 biryanis per second). Chicken biryani, according to the report, was the queen of biryanis with 4.3 times more orders than its humble vegetable equivalent.

Around 4.25 lakh customers made their Swiggy debut by ordering a chicken biryani which topped the list in Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and Hyderabad. It was the second favourite dish in Bengaluru, while chicken dum Biryani was second favourite in Pune.

Also Read: Cloud Kitchens Dish Out Success, But No Clear Winners

Such is the love for the savoury chicken and rice dish that a person in Kolkata made a Swiggy Genie delivery partner travel nearly 40 km from home to bring her favourite Mutton Biryani.

Samosas were the most binged snack of the year with around 5 million orders on Swiggy, that's one samosa for every New Zealander.

The desi snack was ordered six times more than chicken wings whereas pav bhaji was India's second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders, as per the report released on Tuesday.

Also Read: Ola, Dream11, Swiggy newsmakers of 2021: Wizikey Report

Meanwhile the order history of night time bingers saw a twist. French fries, cheese-garlic bread, popcorn were ordered more than any other snack post 10 pm.

With a total of 2.1 million orders, Gulab Jamun was the most ordered dessert on Swiggy. Rasmalai followed suit with 1.27 million orders.