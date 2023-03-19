India's batting collapse leads to third-lowest ODI total of 117 against Australia in Visakhapatnam

Mitchell Starc's stupendous bowling spell helped Australia to beat India in the second ODI match of the three-match series at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.



India got out for 117 as it struggled in front of Australia's pace attack.



Starc secured 5 wickets for 53 runs in eight overs, as India was bowled out for their third-lowest total against Australia in just 26 overs.



Pace maverick Starc struck initially as it broke the opening partnership. by enticing Shubman Gill to take an offside shot. This prompted Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play aggressively and it worked wonderfully for some time.



Starc took four wickets in his opening spell of 6-1-31-4, removing Shubman Gill (0), Rohit Sharma (13), Suryakumar Yadav (0) and KL Rahul (9) to leave the Indian batting lineup in trouble.



Virat Kohli scored 31 runs in 35 balls and Axar Patel scored an entertaining unbeaten 29 studded with two sixes off Starc.



Their innings were the only bright spots for India with their batting exposed once again by swing and pace.



Sharma hit a powerful shot but was caught at first slip by Smith, who seized the moving ball on multiple occasions, and Starc struck again on the next delivery, catching Yadav leg-before for his second successive first-ball duck in this series.



The left-arm pacer kept attacking the Indian batting order, hitting again in the ninth over to catch KL Rahul (9) leg-before.



After consulting with Kohli, the batsman stepped upstairs, but DRS affirmed the field umpire's decision, leaving India reeling at 48/4 after nine overs.



After their 22-run sixth-wicket stand, Kohli and Jadeja stopped the flow of wickets for India, but the entrance of Nathan Ellis brought another wicket.



In his fourth ODI, the right-arm fast bowler claimed the important wicket of Kohli, pinning him in front of the wickets for a 35-ball 31 with four hits to the fence.



Jadeja was caught behind off Ellis, and then Starc delivered an unplayable delivery to Mohammed Siraj, who clipped the off-bail.



(With inputs from agencies)