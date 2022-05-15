'India's Finest sporting win': PM Modi tells the Thomas Cup 2022 winning team

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, interacted on phone with the Indian Badminton team that has scored the historic win at the Thomas Cup. Modi congratulated the team and said that sports analysts will have to count this as India’s finest sporting win. He further added that he was especially happy that the team did not lose any round.

According to a PIB report, Modi, in his interaction, asked the players at what stage did they feel that that they are going to win. Kidambi Srikanth replied that after the quarter-final, the team’s determination to see it to the end became very strong and told him that team spirit helped and every player gave his 100 per cent.

Modi also said the coaches also deserve all the appreciation.

Modi, while speaking to Lakshya Sen said that he will have to give him ‘Bal Mithai’ from Almora as the ace-shuttler hails from the Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand. Modi also noted that Sen is a third-generation player.

Lakshya Sen informed Modi that his father was present during the tournament. He also echoed Shrikant and said that after the quarter-finals, belief in victory became even more concrete.

HS Prannoy, on the other hand, said that winning the quarter-final was very important. He said that team support resulted in defeating strong teams like Malaysia.

PM Modi also congratulated Satviksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for their victories. Modi, while speaking in Marathi with Chirag Shetty, informed that nothing tops becoming a world champion that too from India. Modi said, “You all have achieved such a momentous feat. Entire team deserves kudos”.

Modi also invited the winning team to his residence along with their coaches after they return to India and wished to talk to them and listen to their experiences in person.

Modi also asked for the winning team’s message for the young children and budding athletes who are taking up sports like Badminton, Table Tennis or swimming.

Kidambi Srikanth, who spoke for the team, said, “Today, there is excellent support for sports in India. Due to efforts of Sports Authority of India, Government, sports federations and at elite level - Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) - the sportspersons are feeling very well supported. If this continues, we think, India will see many more champions.”

Srikanth told the young children, who are taking up sports of their choice, that if they can give their 100 per cent then there is great support for them in the country. He added that there are good coaches and infrastructure and if they are committed, they can do well at the international level. “If they can work with 100 per cent dedication, they will definitely succeed”, said Srikanth.

PM Modi also conveyed his regards and appreciation for the parents of the players. Modi also joined the winning team in their jubilation and chanting of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at the end of the call.