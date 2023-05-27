India's Olympics and Asian Games ambitions under threat as wrestlers continue protest against WFI chief

Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's alleged misconduct has sparked protests among wrestlers, raising concerns about India's prospects in the Olympics and Asian Games. The ongoing controversy has cast a shadow over the functioning of WFI and the training of athletes.

In response, Union Minister of State for Sports, Nishit Pramanik, reassured that India's medal tally would not be affected, expressing confidence in the athletes' training and their potential to secure more medals.

The protests have raised significant questions regarding WFI's operations and the impact on athletes' training. The athletes, engaged in ongoing demonstrations, have expressed their reluctance to train at the Sai Center in Uttar Pradesh and the training centre in Gonda. This refusal has added fuel to the controversy, intensifying the overall situation.

Nishit Pramanik, the Union Minister of State for Sports, emphasised that sports and athletes should remain above the ongoing talks and controversies. While refraining from commenting on the pending sexual abuse allegations, Pramanik asserted that India's medal count would not decrease, and more wrestlers would achieve podium finishes.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8 this year, followed by the Paris Olympics in 2024. With six medals won in the last four Olympic Games, India's performance in international wrestling competitions has been commendable.

The ongoing protests have become a significant topic of discussion among participants during the Khelo India University Games in Lucknow. Sports administrators from across the country have convened to address the future course of action regarding the dispute between the wrestlers and the wrestling federation.

Risako Kawai, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and three-time world champion from Japan, has also voiced her support for the Indian wrestlers protesting against the former WFI chief.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs against Singh, one of which pertains to the complaints made by a minor wrestler under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation is still ongoing.