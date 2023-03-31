Indore temple tragedy: Death toll rises to 35, search operations still on

The death toll in the temple stepwell collapse in Indore has gone up to 35 on Friday morning. Indore Collector Dr Ilayaraja T on Friday said that 35 people have died in the incident while 14 people have been rescued so far.

On Thursday, several people fell into a stepwell as the roof of Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple caved in during the Ram Navami celebrations in the Patel Nagar area of Indore. Most of the people belong to the same family, Ilayaraja said. He said many children are also involved in the accident.

Rescue operations, which started on Thursday, are still on and are being led by the Madhya Pradesh police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Emergency and Response Force (SDERF) and district administration.

"Total of 35 people died, one missing and 14 people have been rescued. Two people returned home safely after getting treatment. The search operation to trace persons reported missing is underway,” Ilayaraja said.

He added that an inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

18 people were admitted to the hospital, out of which 2 people have been discharged. 35 people died. One person is still missing. Army, NDRF & SDRF teams are conducting search & rescue operation: Indore Collector Dr…



Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia payment to the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 to the injured. The ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh will also be given through Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi said that he was deeply pained by the mishap and assured that the state government is spearheading rescue work. He said that he is in touch with CM Chouhan to take stock of the situation.

In a tweet, he said: "Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers are with all those affected and their families."

The temple, which is managed by a private trust, is one of the oldest residential colonies in Indore. On Ram Navami, a havan was being performed on the concrete slab covering a stepwell. District officials said the concrete slab was not strong enough to hold the weight of 30-40 people.