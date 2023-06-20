Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to alma mater IIT Bombay

Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani has donated Rs 315 crore ($38.5 million) to his alma mater, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The investment builds upon his previous contribution of Rs 85 crore to the institute, thereby bringing the cumulative value of his support to Rs 400 crore.

The memorandum of understanding was formally signed in Bengaluru on Tuesday by Nilekani and Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

Speaking on his investment, Nilekani said that IIT Bombay has been a cornerstone in his life, shaping his formative years and laying the foundation for his journey.

"As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed Institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow,” he added.

To mark 50 years of my association with @iitbombay, I am donating ₹315 crores to my alma mater. I am grateful to be able to do this🙏



Full release: https://t.co/q6rvuMf2jn pic.twitter.com/f8OEfZ1UTq — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) June 20, 2023

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. The donation marks Nilekani’s 50-year association with the institute.

Meanwhile, Professor Chaudhuri stated that the historic donation by Nilekani will significantly accelerate the growth of IIT Bombay and will firmly set it on a path of global leadership.

"IIT Bombay is committed to building research and academic excellence that can make India a leader in scientific discovery and its translation towards solving the pressing challenges facing humankind. Nandan’s contribution will catalyse philanthropic contributions towards advancing research and development at universities in India,” Chaudhuri added.

It must be noted that Nilekani has stayed connected with the institute in multiple roles over the last 50 years. He served on the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and was on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011.

He was awarded the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1999, followed by an Honorary Doctorate in 2019 as part of the 57th convocation of IIT Bombay.

