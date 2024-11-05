Infosys founder Narayana Murthy basks romantic as he recalls first meeting wife Sudha: 'She was like a breath of fresh air'

Indian business tycoons can also be cool! If you have seen the new promo of the The Great Indian Kapil Show, this week's upcoming episode promises to be a delightful one, but one that sways away from the tried and tested Bollywood and celeb antics. This episode promises to bring some serious brains to the comedy stage. Stepping into the spotlight are Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy and his wife, the celebrated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, along with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Gia. This is not your usual star-studded Bollywood line-up, but an entrepreneurial power pack that promises to bring the house down in unexpected ways.

The promo opens with the usual cheer and banter, but the mood soon shifts when Kapil Sharma introduces his guests, promising laughter and a fresh blend of comedy and wisdom. Kapil greets the Murthys, while comedian Sunil Grover (in his lovable Dr. Mashoor Gulati avatar) jumps in with his unique brand of humour. Poking fun at the tech world, he quips that he loves “software” because “hardware” only gives him “rashes.” The quick-witted Sudha Murthy can’t help but roll her eyes at the joke, setting the tone for a fun-filled interaction.

Kapil, in his ever-curious style, then dives straight into their love story, asking Narayana Murthy about the first time he laid eyes on Sudha. As the audience braces for an answer, a loud backstage noise interrupts, leaving Kapil startled. Quick as a flash, Sudha Murthy quips, “That’s exactly how he reacted the first time too!” Her deadpan humour brings laughter from the audience and a blush to her husband’s face.

However, Narayana Murthy then turns reflective, and wait for it, romantic, sharing, “When she first came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air.” His wife, never one to miss a beat, flirtily adds, “Well, he was young back then!” The audience roars with laughter, and Kapil can barely keep a straight face as the Murthys show that their chemistry goes beyond boardrooms and charity functions.

The promo also hints at a few amusing exchanges with the Goyals. Deepinder, who steers the food giant Zomato, and his wife Gia bring their own twist to the show. With Kapil’s knack for sly humor and Sunil Grover’s punchlines, the episode is shaping up to be a refreshing detour from Bollywood fare, showcasing a new side to some of India’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.

Fans online have expressed both amusement and surprise at the unconventional guest list, with one Reddit user remarking, “Strange times I'm living in. Narayana Murthy on Kapil Sharma Show! Truly strange times.” Another fan praised Sudha Murthy’s humor, saying, “She’s absolutely delightful!”

The episode promises a unique blend of laughter, life lessons, and the Murthys’ signature wit. For a night, tech moguls trade coding for comedy, and boardroom strategies for punchlines, proving that they can light up the stage just as brightly as any Bollywood star.