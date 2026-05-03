Inside Gujarat’s troubling new trend: Why families are hiring bouncers for teenagers

What was once the domain of celebrities, politicians and nightclub entrances is now finding an unexpected place inside middle- and upper-class homes in Gujarat. Across cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, families are increasingly hiring bouncers and private security guards to monitor teenagers battling severe screen addiction, substance abuse, aggression and risky behaviour.

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The emerging trend reflects a deeper crisis unfolding quietly inside homes after the Covid-19 pandemic — one where smartphones, online validation and substance dependency are pushing some teenagers into violent outbursts that parents feel unequipped to handle.

Ahmedabad teen guarded round-the-clock

One of the starkest examples emerged from Ahmedabad, where the parents of a 16-year-old girl reportedly hired four bouncers working in shifts to guard her 24 hours a day. The family is said to be spending nearly Rs 65,000 every month as part of the teenager’s de-addiction process.

Psychiatrist Dr Mrugesh Vaishnav told the Times Of India that the teenager had developed an extreme dependence on social media and reacted violently whenever her phone was taken away. She allegedly spent hours interacting with strangers online and secretly meeting people she connected with through a photo-sharing platform.

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The situation escalated when her parents attempted to confiscate the device. The teenager reportedly threw household appliances, including a television and microwave oven, from the family’s high-rise apartment and physically attacked her mother.

Mental health experts involved in the case said medication alone was not enough and “enforced control” became necessary to prevent harm to herself and others.

Gaming addiction and violence inside homes

In Surat, another family reportedly hired security personnel to protect their pet dog from their 17-year-old son, who allegedly began assaulting the animal during angry outbursts linked to gaming addiction.

According to local security agencies, the teenager used the dog to vent frustration after arguments with his father over excessive gaming. Eight bouncers were reportedly deployed in shifts for several months to monitor the situation and prevent further violence.

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Security providers say such requests are no longer isolated incidents. Agencies are increasingly being contacted by families dealing with children who become abusive when denied phones, gaming access, money or substances.

Screen addiction becoming a mental health emergency

Psychiatrists say the rise in such cases points to a rapidly evolving category of behavioural addiction that intensified after the pandemic.

Unlike conventional addictions involving alcohol or narcotics, screen addiction operates through constant digital stimulation, social validation and emotional escape. Experts say teenagers often spend more than six to eight hours a day online, forming unhealthy emotional dependence on social media, gaming or virtual interactions.

Doctors warn that in severe cases, withdrawal symptoms can mirror those seen in substance addiction — including aggression, anxiety, self-harm tendencies and social isolation.

Mental health professionals in Gujarat say some teenagers now require hospitalisation for weeks or even months to reduce screen dependency and stabilise behaviour.

A booming new business for security agencies

Private security firms across Gujarat say they are witnessing growing demand for “family monitoring” services. Bouncers are now being assigned duties ranging from enforcing “no-phone rules” to preventing teenagers from accessing drugs, alcohol or risky social circles.

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In some cases, guards are instructed to ensure children are never left alone long enough to relapse into substance use after rehabilitation. Families reportedly spend anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 per day per guard, with monthly costs often crossing Rs 50,000.

Security agencies say staff are now being specially trained to handle emotionally volatile teenagers discreetly and without escalating conflict.

Rising fears over risky behaviour

The trend is not limited to addiction alone. In Rajkot, agencies say wealthy and influential families are increasingly hiring personnel to keep watch over teenagers involved in rash driving, street fights, substance abuse and dangerous social situations.

Some assignments involve covert monitoring where teenagers are unaware they are being followed or supervised. The goal, agencies say, is to prevent scandals, legal trouble or harmful behaviour before situations spiral out of control.

Helpline operators and counsellors say calls involving teenage aggression and phone-related conflicts have surged since the pandemic. Many complaints involve children becoming violent or threatening self-harm when devices are taken away.