International Yoga Day: 7 interesting facts you need to know

The world will observe the fifth annual International Yoga Day on June 21, Friday. This year, the theme for world yoga day is 'Yoga for Heart'. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.

Some interesting facts about International Yoga Day:

Meaning of yoga: Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit, which means to join or unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. History of International Yoga Day: The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), on September 27, 2014. Thereafter, a draft resolution on 'International Day of Yoga' was introduced by India's Ambassador to UN, Asoke Kumar Mukerji. The draft received support from 177 nations, the highest number of co-sponsors for any UNGA resolution. Thereafter, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. International Yoga Day 2019: This year, Jharkhand's capital Ranchi will be hosting the main yoga day event. The event will take place at at Prabhat Tara ground tomorrow morning where PM Modi will perform Yoga along with 18,000 people, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The 1st International Day of Yoga: On June 21, 2015, nearly 35,985 people, including PM Modi and dignitaries from 84 nations, performed 21 asanas (yoga postures) for 35 minutes in New Delhi. World's oldest yoga teacher: According to the Guinness World Records, the title of world's oldest yoga teacher was given to Ida Herbert in 2012, who remained an active yoga teacher till the age of 96 years. Yoga for dogs: There is a yoga for dogs, known as 'Doga'. The Doga was started by Suzi Teitelman in New York in 2002. While doing Doga, dogs are used as props. Yoga at Statue of Unity: On the yoga day this year, over 1,000 Hindu seers, mahants and religious leaders would perform yoga at the premises of 182-metre Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

