‘Internship nhi mil rhi!...’: College topper’s viral post reveals job market’s brutal reality check on skills vs marks

In today’s competitive job market, practical skills often trump academic accolades. Employers no longer care solely about grades or certificates — they want individuals who can solve problems, adapt fast, and add value from day one. This growing emphasis on real-world abilities over rote learning has made project-based work, internships, and upskilling more crucial than ever.

Bisma Fareed, a first-year student at Delhi’s Hansraj College and a consistent academic topper, recently shared a candid post on LinkedIn that struck a nerve across social media. Despite winning 50 certificates, 10 medals, and over 10 trophies, she couldn’t land an internship — a reality check that led her to a blunt realisation: “SKILLS matter more than MARKS.”

“I'm a topper or MUJHE INTERNSHIP NHI MIL RHI! 😭😭😭,” she wrote. “Yes, it took a lot in me to accept the fact that SKILLS matter more than MARKS, or tum bhi jaldi karlo to better rahega.”

Bisma revealed that every recruiter she met began with one question: “What are your skills?” Not once did they ask about her grades. “But sir, Mai to prepared hi nhi thi is question ke liye! All my professors and teachers and relatives said: focus on your studies! Padhai kaam aayegi, ye nhi!”

She didn’t hold back on the system either: “Companies don't want to hire toppers with no skills besides rote learning, but people who are proficient in a skill with decent marks.”

Her advice to fellow students? “Pick up a skill, practice it as a habit, master it and you will find immediate opportunities running after you!”

Bisma’s post closed with a hard-hitting point: “HOW MUCH DID Y'ALL SCORE IN CLASS 10TH? bhool gaye na?... 50+ CERTIFICATES 10+ MEDALS 10+ TROPHIES and not a single one helped me in my internship interviews.”

Her post sparked a flood of responses from netizens, who resonated with her message.

“This post is really a reality check for our system that often values grades over growth. More power to you, Bisma!” one user wrote.

Another added, “It’s a really eye-opening post for those who think academic achievement is greater than having a skillset.”

One user echoed her experience: “I scored 94+ percentile in JEE MAINS and still didn’t get any scholarship... I know many who have less grades than me still they won a scholarship. And that’s what makes me upset.”

Others chimed in with a more nuanced take. “Success in today’s corporate world isn’t one-size-fits-all... Some have great skills, others are consistent, some succeed through networking, and some are just at the right place at the right time.”