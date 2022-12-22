IOC selects Reliance Jio's managed network services to connect its petrol pumps

Reliance Jio on Thursday said state-owned Indian Oil Corporation has selected Jio's managed network services to connect its petrol pumps.

Jio said it won IOCL order for "providing SD-WAN solution that will power IOCL’s retail automation and critical business processes, such as payment processing, daily price updates, Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) software and network monitoring with enterprise-grade connectivity, Quality of Service (QOS) and 24x7 support across 28 states and 8 union territories".

JioBusiness, the enterprise arm of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) for IOCL across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of 5 years.

Prateek Pashine, Head Enterprise, Reliance Jio said, "It is a matter of great pride for Jio to have been selected by IOCL for this prestigious project. We look forward to support IOCL’s digital transformation journey by implementing the largest SD-WAN network in the country with our ‘Made in India’ managed network

solution. Our extensive experience in large scale deployments equip us with the technical expertise to support IOCL in achieving higher performance benchmarks across their network and leverage Jio’s connectivity at each of the 7,200 sites.

"This will in fact be one of the largest deployments of SD-WAN solution in India across any Industry as well as in the Oil & Gas Industry across Asia. Currently the solution deployment is in an advanced stage with 2,000+ Retail outlets already onboarded on Jio’s SD-WAN setup”.

Jio said it is uniquely placed to offer integrated managed services using its 1. End-to-end digital onboarding platform with zero-touch SD-WAN provisioning, and 2. An integrated view of all 7,200 retail outlets on a single world class NOC interface.

