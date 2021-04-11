IPL 2021: CSK captain MS Dhoni fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Chennai Super Kings has started off this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a wrong note. CSK captain MS Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate. Delhi Capitals defeated CSK in the season-opener on Saturday.

Captain Dhoni was handed the fine by IPL after the team failed to complete their quota of overs in the stipulated time as per the new IPL 2021 Code of Conduct. As it was their first offence of the season, Dhoni only had to face a fine. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," said the league in a statement.

IPL organisers decided to come up with strict regulations for over-rates after taking note of matches slipping beyond their scheduled finish time. According to the IPL 2021 Code of Conduct, the minimum over-rate should be 14.1 overs per hour, not including the time taken for strategic time-outs.

The BCCI ideally wants teams to finish bowling 20 overs within 90 minutes for uninterrupted matches.

CSK bowled only 18.4 overs in the match against Delhi Capitals. They set a target of 189 runs with 8 balls to spare. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw fired up DC that made 138 runs in 13.3 overs. Dhawan cracked 85 off 54 balls, while Shaw smashed 72 off 38 balls.

CSK bowlers struggled with the dew at the Wankhede Stadium late evening. Dhone spoke about the dew and said that teams batting first in Mumbai this season might want to score nothing short of 200.

