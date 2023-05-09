IPL 2023: Connected TV ad spots grow 20%, linear TV falls by 39%

Connected TV (CTV) advertising spots are on the rise during the ongoing season of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) which is being streamed for free by Reliance's Jio Cinema on all connected TV and mobile devices, according to the latest report by Television Audience Measurement (TAM). CTV ad spots have seen a 20 per cent growth from 78 spots (average ad spots per match) in week 1 to 94 spots (per match) in week 4, the report said.

In contrast, linear TV ad spots on Star Sports in Week 1 were 66 ad spots (per match), which became 54 in Week 2 (per match). The Week 3 number was 48 ad spots (per match), and Week 4 showcased 40 ad spots (per match), as per BARC. It saw a fall of 39.3 per cent.

The report indicates a shift towards CTV as a growing advertising medium for IPL with a consistent incase in CTV ad spots observed throughout the season. This data is for the English feed, showcasing high advertiser interest in accessing premium audiences via connected TVs. On average, CTV had 88 ad spots per match in the first four weeks and linear TV had 52 (average per match) ad spots. The number of sponsors during IPL’s digital streaming is 25, the highest ever for any sporting tournament.

Unlike last year, this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) has a healthy mix of legacy and new-age companies as compared to the last year when companies like Byju's, Zepto, Cars24, etc. ruled the roost. Experts say it's because of the ongoing funding winter. Brand experts, however, believe that a lot of companies prefer digital as a go-to medium for advertising as compared to broadcast.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data, the number of advertisers on TV had fallen by 42 per cent in the first 29 matches of this season. This year IPL attracted 47 advertisers on TV so far compared to 81 advertisers in the last season. Brands like CRED, Paytm, Swiggy, Acko, Byju's, which, until last year, bet big on TV, have given it a miss this year. Amazon, Samsung, UB, Indeed, TVS, Castrol, Noise, Puma, etc. are Jio-Cinema-exclusive brands this year.

