IPL 2023: #JioCrash trends on Twitter on Day 1 as viewers complain of buffering issues

Reliance-owned JioCinema faced backlash on social media on Friday as viewers complained of app crashing, buffering issues on Day 1 of Indian Premier League 2023.

Gujarat were pitted against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the marquee tournament. Minutes after the match began, tweets with #JioCrash started emerging where users were seen describing their viewing exprience on the new platform for IPL.

"Very Bad experience with your app," said a Twitter user while tagging Jio Cinema.

Subpar commentary, poor watching experience :/#IPLonJioCinema could be a classic oversell case study. #JioCrash pic.twitter.com/oRXBdWUaUz — Harsh Joshi (@josharsh1) March 31, 2023

Not working... Only buffering... Worst IPL experience in Jio pic.twitter.com/o0aALGJmYF — DARSHAN B C (@Darshu_cool) March 31, 2023

Jio Cinema responded to a few tweets complaining about buffering issues saying "this is not the experience we want you to have".

Hi! We regret this issue. This is not the experience we want you to have. To help us resolve this matter, please DM us details of your OS, app version & your mobile no. We appreciate your patience & hope to resolve this at the earliest. — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans stormed to a five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings after Shubman Gill top-scored with 63 for the defending champions on Friday. Ruturaj Gaikwad's classy 92 for CSK went in vain.

Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan also scored important runs in an excellent chase for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings who have won the title four times.

Viacom18’s OTT platform JioCinema, which had acquired the digital rights of the tournament for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore last year.

Viacom18 recently announced that IPL 2023 — just like WPL 2023 — will be free to watch on JioCinema.

IPL happens to be the most expensive sports IP in India, with its broadcast and streaming rights split between Disney Star and Viacom18 for the 2023-2027 period.