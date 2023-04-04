IPL 2023: MS Dhoni breaks his own record! 1.7 crore viewers watched his '3-ball, 2 sixes' knock vs LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave his fans all the reasons to rejoice thanks to his three-ball 12-run knock that led the franchise's first win on April 3 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Interestingly, the skipper also managed to break his own record in terms of viewership. The viewership on Jio Cinema, IPL's digital broadcaster, touched 1.7 crore, the highest in IPL 2023 so far, as viewers tune in to see his knock against LSG.

IPL 2023 viewership peaked at 17M during MS Dhoni's batting.



He's still the boss of this league! pic.twitter.com/RI7BwM0kxu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 3, 2023

The previous record was 1.6 crore, which was also held by MS Dhoni against the Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener.

The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared a scintillating century stand to power Chennai Super Kings to 217 for seven against Lucknow Super Giants.

While the highly-rated Gaikwad hit a classy half-century to lead CSK’s charge, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni smacked an 89-metre six and another to send the adoring Chepauk crowd into a frenzy.

A delirious crowd had their glimpse of ‘Thala’, Dhoni as he carted two big sixes before being dismissed, going for a third off Mark Wood’s bowling for 12 off 3 balls.

After the initial blitz by Gaikwad (57 off 37 balls; 3 fours, 4 sixes) and Devon Conway (47 off 29 balls; 5 fours, 2 sixes), there were valuable contributions from Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls; 1 four, 3 sixes) and Moeen Ali (19).

Meanwhile, LSG managed to score 205 runs for seven wickets and lost the match by 12 runs.

(With PTI inputs)

