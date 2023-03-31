IPL 2023 opening ceremony: When and where to watch LIVE match and star-studded performance

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to start in a few hours. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to host a gala opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the tournament opener between four-time winners Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Well-known actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannah Bhatia and star singer Arijit Singh are scheduled to perform at the star-studded opening ceremony on Friday.

What time does it start?

The opening ceremony on March 31 is expected to start at 6 pm and will continue for about 45 minutes.

What’s the venue of the opening ceremony?

IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Where can viewers watch the LIVE ceremony?

The ceremony, which is expected to start at 6 pm, can be seen LIVE on Star Sports.

Viewers can also see the LIVE streaming on Jio Cinema app for free.

Who all are going to perform?

The opening ceremony of this year's IPL will see actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandana performing along with singer Arijit Singh.

The Indian Premier League on Thursday tweeted: "Get ready to rock & roll! To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium."

Get ready to rock & roll! 🎶



To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️



🗓️ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/K5nOHA2NJh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

Lights 💡

Camera 📸

Action 🔜⏳@tamannaahspeaks & @iamRashmika are geared up for an exhilarating opening ceremony of #TATAIPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️🎇 pic.twitter.com/wAiTBUqjG0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2023



IPL 2023 match schedule

The IPL 2023 matches will spread across 12 venues, which are Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala

The league after four years will resume its customary home-and-away schedule in India where each star team will play a total of 14 games. Each team will have home support, playing at their respective home grounds in seven matches while they will play the remaining seven matches at away venues.

IPL match timings

The two matches will be played daily at the league stage. The day match will be played at 3.30 PM IST, while the night matches will begin at 7:.0 PM IST.

IPL 2023 will see teams being divided into two groups.

Group A has Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super.

Group B has Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Opening match: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

The opening match of IPL 2023 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings, which has won four IPL titles, is being led by MS Dhoni, who took Indian cricket to new heights of success in the late 2000s to early 2010s.

Gujarat Titans skipper is Hardik Pandya, who has recently helped India to some wins at the international level in the T20 format. Last edition, Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by winning the IPL title in their debut season in 2022, which was mainly due to the brilliance of Pandya.

GT Squad: Abhinav Manohar, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade(w), Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Urvil Patel, Vijay Shankar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan

CSK Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Akash Singh.

