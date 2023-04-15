IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore crush Delhi Capitals by 23 runs, Kohli scores 34-ball 50

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. It managed to restrict the Royal Challengers Bangalore at 174 runs with loss of six wickets.

Debutant Vyshak Vijay Kumar picked up three wickets while Virat Kohli scored a half-century to help Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 23-run win against Delhi Capitals.

The Capitals lost three early wickets with only two runs scored after being forced to chase down 175. Following Prithvi Shaw's dismissal for a duck as a result of Anuj Rawat's direct hit, Mitchell Marsh and Yash Dhull both departed.

Warner initally looked good after kicking boundaries, but his momentum was derailed by Vijaykumar Vyshak. The Capitals reached at 32 for the loss of four wickets in just a matter of six overs.

Harshal Patel's wicket of Abhishek Porel cost the Capitals half of their team. After scoring 21, Axar Patel threatened briefly before being dismissed by Vyshak. Manish Pandey hit Wanindu Hasaranga for four, six, and four to reach his half-century in 37 balls.

Lineups

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Delhi Capitals XI: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman.