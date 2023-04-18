IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined 10% of match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct in RCB vs CSK match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli was fined 10 per cent of his match fee on Monday, April 17, for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the team's eight-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," the IPL said in a statement.

It said Kohli, who scored six runs on Monday, had "admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct".

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding, the statement added.

The IPL statement did not go into details about the incident which attracted the code of conduct violation. The fine possibly came because of Kohli's exuberant celebration following the dismissal of CSK batter Shivam Dube. Dube, who was batting at 52 off 26 balls, was dismissed by RCB fast bowler Wayne Parnell.

Virat Kohli did not have a good game personally against CSK. After hitting a boundary against Akash Singh, Kohli got unlucky, when the ball hit him off the bat and ricocheted into the stumps, forcing him to walk back to the dugout in the very first over of a 227-run chase.

Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease.

RCB will play Punjab Kings next at Mohali on April 20.

