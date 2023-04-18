IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB: JioCinema sees record 2.4 crore concurrent viewership

IPL 2023’s Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match saw record viewership and JioCinema’s highest-ever concurrent viewership. The last over of the second innings saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touch 2.4 crore. The highest viewership recorded on Disney+ Hotstar was 1.86 crore, which was during the final match of the 2019 season.

MS Dhoni-led CSK defeated Faf du Plessis-led RCB by 8 runs on Monday.

The Playing XI of RCB included Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, MK Lomror, GJ Maxwell, W Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, WD Parnell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mohammed Siraj, HV Patel, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings Playing XI boasted a lineup including RD Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, SSB Magala, MS Dhoni (C), TU Deshpande, M Theekshana, Akash Singh.

JioCinema has been free-streaming TATA IPL 2023 matches for free for all viewers. As a result, the streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers daily on account of the IPL matches, it said. Not only has JioCinema garnered millions of new viewers and record-breaking views, the app also has now been installed for a record number.

JioCinema’s sponsorships and advertisers has also surpassed the TV rights-holder for IPL, it said. The streaming app has 23 marquee sponsors for the tournament.

Last week, the official streaming partner of IPL 2023 recorded peak concurrent viewership of 2.2 crore during the final over in the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. “For one moment, 2.2 Cr Indians held their breath. Old memories rushed back. A familiar expectation took over. It didn't quite end like it used to but for one moment, time stood still for 20 million+ people. One moment. One MS Dhoni,” JioCinema tweeted.

The latest season of IPL 2023 was off to a roaring start with JioCinema clocking 147 crore video views in the opening weekend itself.

