IPL 2023 Auction: Sam Curran sold to Punjab Kings for record Rs 18.5 cr; Ben Stokes goes to CSK for Rs 16.25 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday made a winning bid of whopping Rs 13.25 crore for England batsman Harry Brook and Rs 8.25 crore for Mayank Agarwal at Indian Premier League’s Mini Auction 2023 in Kochi. England all-rounder Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in history of IPL auctions, goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.5 crore. Australia's Cameron Green was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes got sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore. West Indies' Nicholas Pooran was snapped up by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 16 crore. South African wicket-keeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen was sold to SRH for Rs 5.25 crore. No bids were made for overseas spinners Mujeeb ur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa.

Uncapped Vivrant Sharma from Jammu, a left-handed opening batsman who also bowls leg spin, got sold for Rs 2.6 crore to SRH.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson went to Gujarat Titans on his base price of Rs 2 crore. Ajinkya Rahane went to Chennai Super Kings on his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Joe Root went unsold on his base price of Rs 1 crore. West Indies' Odean Smith was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 50 lakh, while Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza got sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakh and West Indies' all-rounder was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.75 crore.

Stokes is the most expensive player ever for CSK, surpassing Deepak Chahar. This English all-rounder has delivered match-winning performances for England in big matches, having played match-winning knocks for his country in the 2019 World Cup, the Headingley Ashes Test in 2019 and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

A total of 405 players will go under the hammer, of which 273 are Indians, and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The window for the 10 franchises to retain players for the TATA IPL 2023 season ended on November 15. Franchises retained 163 players whereas 85 players were released from their existing squads.