IPL Bidding 2023 Live Updates: Kane Williams sold to Rs 2 crore for Gujarat Titans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction is set to start today at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi at 2.30 pm. A total of 405 players and 10 teams will be available for new bids to fill the remaining 87 slots in the IPL's ten franchises.



The teams include– Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings XI, and Sunrisers Hyderabad – will compete to get their preferred players.



There are 132 foreign players and 273 Indian players among the 405 total participants. There are 296 uncapped cricketers and 119 players with caps. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has updated the rules, and the franchises are now only allowed to sign up a maximum of 30 foreign players.

