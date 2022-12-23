IPL Auction 2023: When and where to watch the auction live

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to conduct mini auction at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi today. A total of 405 players will be available for fresh bids to fill remaining 87 slots in the 10 franchises at the IPL.

All the 10 teams -- Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings XI, and Sunrisers Hyderabad -- will battle it out to own their favourite players at the auction.

Among the 405 players, there are 273 Indians and 132 foreign players. There are 119 capped cricketers and 296 uncapped players. As per the new rules set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the franchises can take up a maximum of 30 foreign players. The rest have to be Indian players.

Furthermore, as per BCCI’s rules, the 10 franchises cannot spend more than 75 per cent of the total budget, which comes out to be a total of Rs 174.3 crore. The BCCI has increased each team's budget by Rs 5 crore, giving all franchises a total of Rs 95 crore to finalise their squad.

IPL mini auction date and time:

The IPL 2023 auction will take place in Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi Kerala. The auction will begin at 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

How to watch live telecast on TV:

IPL 2023 mini auction will be live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the free online live streaming of the IPL 2023 mini auction:

Viacom18 will offer live streaming of the IPL 2023 mini-auction on JioCinema.

