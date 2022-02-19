IPL's Gujarat Titans first Indian sports team to launch logo in Metaverse

Ahmedabad-based premier sports team Gujarat Titans, on Saturday, announced that they created a virtual space named 'The Titans Dugout' in the Metaverse.

Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Captain Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill will be revealing the logo in the Metaverse at 5 PM tomorrow.

Gujarat Titans, which make its debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, with this launch will become the first sports franchise in India to introduce a dedicated virtual space for its fans and players.

Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans, in a statement, said, “Cricket is a game of infinite possibilities and taking forward the spirit of the game, we are thrilled to announce Gujarat Titans entry into The Metaverse as we are all set to reveal our team logo. We are confident that the Gujarat Titans logo launch and The Titans Dugout in The Metaverse will provide an immersive and engaging experience for our fans.”

As one of the youngest franchises, Gujarat Titans will also be the first IPL team to mark its entry in the virtual universe and plans to unveil their team logo in The Titans Dugout.

Gujarat Titans’s has marquee players like Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson. The team also includes players such as David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.