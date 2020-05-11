IRCTC ticket booking: List of special trains from New Delhi, routes, stoppages, full schedule and details

IRCTC Train Tickets Booking Online: Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced that passenger train services would gradually resume in the country starting May 12. Booking for special 15 air-conditioned trains started from 4 pm today. The fare would be equivalent to the super-fast train and can only be booked online through IRCTC's official website www.irctc.co.in as ticket booking counters at the railway stations would remain closed.

These special trains would run on Rajdhani routes between national capital New Delhi and Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. These special trains would also have some stoppages in select cities.

Here's the list of trains and their routes, stoppages:

Howrah - New Delhi

Frequency: This train would run daily

Stoppages: This special train would stop at Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn and Kanpur Central.

Rajendra Nagar - New Delhi

Frequency: This train would also run daily.

Stoppages: This train would halt at Patna Jn, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn and Kanpur Central.

Dibrugarh - New Delhi

Frequency: This special train would run daily.

Stoppages: The train would halt at Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn and Kanpur Central before reaching its final destination.

Jammu Tawi - New Delhi

Frequency: Train would be available on a daily basis.

Stoppages: Train would halt in Ludhiana.

Bengaluru - New Delhi

Frequency: This train would be available daily.

Stoppages: This special train would halt at Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn and Jhansi Jn.

Thiruvananthapuram - New Delhi

Frequency: This special train would run from Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The same train would return to New Delhi on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.

Stoppages: Train would halt at Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara and Kota.

Chennai Central - New Delhi

Frequency: This train would run from Chennai Central on Friday and Sunday and continue return journey from New Delhi on Wednesday and Friday.

Stoppages: The train would halt at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra.

Bilaspur - New Delhi

Frequency: Train would run from Bilaspur on Monday and Thursday. The train would return on Tuesday and Saturday.

Stoppages: Train would halt at Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal and Jhansi.

Ranchi - New Delhi

Frequency: This special train would run towards New Delhi on Thursday and Sunday. The train would return to Ranchi on Wednesday and Saturday.

Stoppages: Train would stot at Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn and Kanpur Central

Mumbai Central - New Delhi

Frequency: This special train would run daily.

Stoppages: Train would halt at Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam and Kota.

Ahmedabad - New Delhi

Frequency: Train would run daily.

Stoppages: This train would stop at Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur and Gurgaon.

Agartala - New Delhi

Frequency: This train would run towards New Delhi on Monday and would return to Agartala on Wednesday.

Stoppages: Train would halt at Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn and Kanpur Central.

Bhubneshwar - New Delhi

Frequency: This special train would run daily.

Stoppages: This special train would stop at Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn and Kanpur Central.

Madgaon - New Delhi

Frequency: Train would carry passengers to the national capital on Monday and Sunday. The train would return to Madgaon on Friday and Saturday.

Stoppages: Train would halt at Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn and Kota Jn.

Secunderabad - New Delhi

Frequency: Train would carry passengers to the national capital on Wednesday and would return to Secunderabad on Sunday.

Stoppages: This train would stop at Nagpur, Bhopal and Jhansi.

Indian Railways has said that passengers would have to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed. Only the passengers with valid confirmed tickets would be allowed to enter the railway stations. They have also been asked to reach the railway stations at least 90 minutes before the train's departure. Interestingly, passengers in these trains may not receive any blankets and linen to reduce the chances of the coronavirus spread. There would also be special norms for the air-conditioning inside the coaches.

Railway officials said that unlike Shramik Special trains used to transport migrant labourers in which only 54 passengers were allowed instead of 72, these trains would run on full capacity. The Railway ministry is also looking to start more special services on new routes based on availability after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and up to 300 Shramik Special trains every day.

