Is IIM Lucknow seeking alumni assistance for placements?

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has reached out to its alumni seeking assistance in facilitating placements for 72 of its students who are currently without job offers. This move comes as the institute strives to ensure employment opportunities for all its graduates.

A recent tweet by a user, formerly associated with Twitter, shed light on the situation, sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation where the institute addressed the issue. In the message, IIM Lucknow expressed, "We are writing to address the current situation regarding unplaced students from our batch. Currently, 72 talented individuals are seeking employment opportunities. We are reaching out to our alumni of the 2011 batch for assistance. We understand that everyone has unique connections and networks, and we are hopeful that you may be able to help in placing our students."

IIM Lucknow is reaching out to alumni to help them with placements.



It is “crucial to maintain the legacy of IIM Lucknow’s 100% placement record”.



It isn’t about 5-10 people but 72 candidates at IIM-L do not have a job.



Imagine the status at other B-schools. pic.twitter.com/uYaTCmY3h7 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 31, 2024

Responding to queries from India Today regarding the tweet, IIM Lucknow reassured that the placement process is underway, stating, "The process of placement is underway. There is nothing to worry about."

Highlighting the institute's past successes, it's worth noting that last October, IIM Lucknow achieved a 100 per cent placement rate for its summer placements, encompassing the 2023-2025 cycle for the 39th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 20th batch of Postgraduate Program in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students.

During these placements, the institute secured a remarkable 576 offers, with students being placed across diverse roles in Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, Operations and Retail, and E-commerce. These achievements were made possible through collaborations with top recruiters from around the world.