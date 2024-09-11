'Is this how you talk to teachers?': WhatsApp student-teacher texts spark debate on communication norms

A recent post by an X user has ignited a hilarious discussion on social media regarding communication between students and teachers. The user, identified as Vikrant, shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange with his professor that raised eyebrows and prompted varied reactions from fellow users.

In the post, Vikrant expressed his confusion over the teacher's curt response to his inquiry about attendance for a group event. He wrote, “Someone please explain what I did wrong here lmaooo,” alongside an image of his message asking if attendance would be recorded for students attending an event. The professor's reply was blunt: “Is this how you talk to teachers?”

With over 670,000 views and nearly 11,000 likes, the post has resonated with many, leading to a flurry of comments.

How did social media users react?

One user humorously suggested that Vikrant should have addressed the professor with more formality, saying, “Obviously, you should say respected dear esteemed prof Dr xyz ofc.”

Others chimed in, questioning the interpretation of Vikrant's tone. One user, Marzi, asked what happened after the exchange.

Vikrant recounted that he visited the professor's office to apologise, to which she responded that it was a misunderstanding and offered her own apology. Marzi expressed confusion, stating, “What even did she misunderstand? Your tone is so polite.”

The conversation also highlighted cultural differences in communication styles. A commenter pointed out that while Vikrant’s message may be considered polite in some contexts, it could be misinterpreted in India. They advised using more deferential language, such as "Could you" and "Please," to avoid misunderstandings.

Another user who is a teacher commented, "I am an actual professor and I approve this message."

A user mocked the interaction by saying, "Your Royal Highness, king of the knowledge, commander of attendance and master of children's fate " was missing. Utterly disappointing from you."

One user recounted a similar experience and commented, "I remember same incident with my assistant professor last year. In the next class, I asked him When can I give my presentation? He said tum koi ias ho kya jo WhatsApp pe message kroge personal aake permission leke jate. Today I am earning almost 1.5 times more."

(Are you some big officer who will message me on WhatsApp? You should have come here in person to ask for permission.)