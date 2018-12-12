Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: All you need to know about the biggest wedding of the year

India is witnessing the biggest wedding of the year, and probably the most expensive one too, as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tie the nuptial knot at an extravagant wedding ceremony in Mumbai today. Though the celebrations for the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding are going on for about four months -- with a royal engagement ceremony in Lake Como in Italy and pre-wedding bash in the City of Lakes Udaipur -- today's event will be held at the Ambanis' residence in Antilia, where the couple will finally get hitched. The 27-storey Antilla, one of the world's most expensive private residences, is all decked up to host the wedding of the year. However, the wedding celebrations are far from over, with reports suggesting the festivities will be held throughout the week.
All the A-listers of Bollywood, including the big three Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, have already danced in the pre-wedding ceremony of the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Pop queen Beyonce Knowles was also seen giving a powerful performance at the pre-wedding event. Not only that, some of the biggest names in the world politics, including former US first lady and secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, and former secretary of state John Kerry, also marked their presence and danced to the Bollywood tunes.
And today's wedding ritual, which will be attended by who's who from the world of B-Town, business, and politics, could see the largest gathering of the most influential people at one place. Isha Ambani is the daughter of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, whose company Reliance Industries (RIL) is the biggest conglomerate in the country. Anand Piramal is the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, who own the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate.
Real Bride, @_iiishmagish looks resplendent in a custom @mmalhotraworld for her sangeet ceremony in Udaipur Styling; @stylebyami Photo Courtesy: @dabbooratnanistudio Isha was dressed in a fuschia pink lehenga encrusted with sparkling Swaroski stones detailed into a geometric floral pattern which was coordinated with a hand crafted floral motif Swarovski blouse. The look was completed with a pink tule dupatta tastefully layered witj swarovskis #ishaambani #anandpiramal #nitaambani #luxury #wedding #gujaratiwedding #royal #palace #india #udaipur #sangeet #destinationwedding #swarovski #manishmalhotra #bride #manishmalhotrabride #manishmalhotrawoman
Here are 10 most important things you need to know about the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding.
Here are some of the best pictures from the big wedding event.
Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan with their daughter Aradhya, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar arrive at Antilia for the wedding of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal. pic.twitter.com/BMymwW6ZkU- ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018
Mumbai: Former President Pranab Mukherjee arrives at Antilia for the wedding of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal. pic.twitter.com/LTNARYXZwo- ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018
With agency inputs
