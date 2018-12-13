Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: Check out latest pics from Antilla

After their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur made headlines, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot at the Ambani's Mumbai residence, Antilia. The grand affair at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's residence was attended by the who's who of the entertainment, sport and politics world. On the guest list were personalities like Pranab Mukherjee, Rajnath Singh, Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Hillary Clinton, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Harbhajan Singh, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt to name a few.

The bride, Isha Ambani, picked an off-white and golden lehenga with sea-green embellishments. She completed her look with a beautiful choker as well as maang-tika. Anand Piramal also colour-coordinated with Isha Ambani and wore and off-white sherwani.

The star-studded affair was also a very well-dressed one. With Aishwarya Rai's red silk saree, Alia Bhatt's white and blue lehenga, the colour-coordinated Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karishma, Priyanka Chopra's peach lehenga and Nick Jonas's dapper suit, the impeccably-dressed Bachchans, Karan Johar's embroidered sherwani, the event was a grand sight.

The pre-wedding festivities saw performances by the likes of Beyonce, Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Arijit Singh and AR Rahman.

The wedding, touted to be India's most expensive wedding, is the culmination of a series of star-studded events. From the engagement bash in Lake Como to the pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, the Ambanis seem to have left no stone unturned for their beloved daughter's nuptials.

