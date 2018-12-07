scorecardresearch
Isha-Anand wedding: Ambanis organise 'Anna Seva' in Udaipur; exclusive pictures here

During the couple's pre-wedding festivities, an exhibition called the 'Swadesh Bazaar' will be held to showcase as many as 108 traditional Indian art and craft forms

The Ambani family in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The Ambani family in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The Ambanis organised 'Anna Seva' in Udaipur ahead of the upcoming wedding of Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal. As part of the ritual, food is being served to as many as 5,100 people, a majority of them with special abilities. Food will be served to people thrice a day in the event that will continue  till December 10. It is being held at Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur. The pre-wedding functions of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will be held on December 8 and 9.

On the  first day of the 'Anna Seva' all family members, including Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, were present.

During the couple's pre-wedding festivities, an exhibition called the 'Swadesh Bazaar' will also be held to showcase as many as 108 traditional Indian art and craft forms, a statement from the Reliance Foundation said.

Isha Ambani serving food.

"Swadesh Bazaar is a unique concept to encourage the craftsmanship of traditional Indian artisans, especially for a lot of indigenous crafts that need conservation and revival and have been supported by Reliance Foundation over the years. The foundation aims to broaden and deepen its support to the goals of Swadesh Bazaar on a bigger and more sustainable scale in future," the statement added.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

From the rich Kanjeevaram, exclusive Patola, intricate Chikankari to fine Bandhani, exhibits cover over 30 types of textiles and weaves. Depicting folktales and local legends, artists will showcase ancient painting forms like Gond, Madhubani, Phad, Warli and Thangka. Weavers, potters and sculptures from all over the country will take part in it, said the foundation.

Isha Ambani

