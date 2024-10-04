Israeli 'Time Machine' Scam: UP couple defrauds people of Rs 35 cr, here's how

A shocking scam has come to light in Uttar Pradesh, where a couple has allegedly defrauded investors of Rs 35 crore by claiming to have invented a time machine. The couple, Rajeev Kumar Dubey and his wife, Rashmi Dubey, promised investors lucrative returns and the ability to travel through time.

They operated a large scam from their "therapy centre," claiming that a machine from Israel could make a 60-year-old look 25. Located in the Kidwai Nagar area of Kanpur, Revival World was the hub of this scam.

The Dubeys deceived many elderly people by promising them a way to regain their youth. They claimed to have imported a "time machine" from Israel that could restore youth through oxygen therapy.

The couple told unsuspecting seniors that pollution was causing them to age quickly. They promised that with oxygen therapy, they could help them look younger in just a few months.

"They offered packages for Rs 6,000 for 10 sessions and Rs 90,000 for a three-year reward system," senior police official Anjali Vishwakarma was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Three couples have come forward to say they were scammed by Rajeev Kumar and Rashmi Dubey. Renu Singh Chandel, one of the victims, reported losing Rs 10.75 lakh. She claims that the scammers from Kanpur cheated many people out of a total of Rs 35 crore.

According to the Times of India, Chandel mentioned that the couple turned their operation into a pyramid scheme. If one customer brought another person, they would receive their next session for free.

The police believe that about 25 couples have lost money in the scam. The Dubeys are currently on the run and are suspected of having left the country.

A search is ongoing to find the couple, and airports have been notified to stop them from leaving the country.