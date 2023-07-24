scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
ISRO PSLV-C56 launch date, time revealed; check out full details here

Feedback

ISRO PSLV-C56 launch date, time revealed; check out full details here

India developed the DS-SAR satellite under a partnership between Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
India developed the DS-SAR satellite under a partnership between Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering India developed the DS-SAR satellite under a partnership between Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering
SUMMARY
  • India is all set to launch PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passenger satellites, on July 30
  • The satellite will be launched at 6:30 am
  • PSLV-C56 will be launched from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

India is all set to launch PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passenger satellites, on July 30. The satellite will be launched at 6:30 am in the morning from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

India developed the DS-SAR satellite under a partnership between Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

Once installed and operational, it will be utilised to support the satellite imagery requirements of various entities within the Singaporean government. For their commercial clients, ST Engineering will use it to provide multi-modal, more responsive images and geospatial services.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage and even makes it capable of imaging at one-metre resolution at full polarimetry.

The NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector undertaking under the Department of Space, procured the PSLV-C56 to deploy the 360-kg DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency headquartered here, tweeted today (July 24).

According to ISRO, the rest of the six co-passenger satellites are:

  1. VELOX-AM: A 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite
  2. Experimental satellite ARCADE: Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer
  3. SCOOB-II: A 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload
  4. NuLIoN by NuSpace: An advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations.
  5. Galassia-2: A 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit.
  6. ORB-12 STRIDER: A satellite developed under international collaboration.

Also Read: Google's director of news laid off after 13 years, plans to return to India

Published on: Jul 24, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement