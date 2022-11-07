'It hit home to me.': Virat Kohli reveals how MS Dhoni's words helped him during his rough patch

Virat Kohli, the right-handed batter, has been in superb form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, scoring three half-centuries. He hit a match-winning 82-run knock against Pakistan, leading India to an unlikely victory. But he had also faced a rough patch in his life earlier this year as he struggled to score runs. During this year's Asia Cup, Kohli revealed that MS Dhoni was the only person who texted him when he stepped down as Test captain in January.



During his absence from international cricket, Kohli admitted he didn't use his bat and that he "was trying to fake" his intensity.



Currently, Kohli has revealed what Dhoni texted him during the tough time and how the message "hit home" for him in an interview with RCB Podcast.



Kohli said, "The only person who has genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. And for me that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and such a strong relationship with someone who is such a senior to me where things are, it is a friendship which is based on a lot of mutual respect."



"It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it," he further added on RCB podcast.



India's success in the T20 World Cup semifinal, where they will play England on Nov 10, was largely due to Kohli's strong performances. The game will take place at Adelaide Oval, while Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in Sydney for the other semifinal match.



Kohli took nearly three years for his 71st international century, which he achieved against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! Here’s a quick look at his best innings in 2022