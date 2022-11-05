Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! Here’s a quick look at his best innings in 2022

Virat Kohli, the most adored cricketer in the world, turns 34 today (November 5). Kohli, who is second only to cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar in terms of modern-day cricket greatness, has motivated both cricketers and millions of people. On the cricket field, his work ethics, passion, and aggression are unrivalled. Even after a two-year slump, the former Indian captain has set new standards every year.



Kohli has displayed massive character as he scored over 200 runs in four matches at a Bradman-esque average of 220, as he did in the Asia Cup, where he was India's leading run-scorer with 273 runs.



Meanwhile, Kohli has been in outstanding form during the ongoing T20 World Cup, scoring 220 runs in four matches.



So far, Kohli has cut a different figure in three innings. In contrast to how he performed cautiously on 12 of 21 against Pakistan before going into GOD-mode, Kohli demonstrated the ideal batting template for a slow pitch in the match against the Netherlands.

In the game against Bangladesh, Kohli made it very clear when he came to bat that he intended to attack the bowling, and he did so with unwavering confidence.



Let’s take a quick look at Kohli’s outstanding performance in 2022:



India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022



Kohli regained his form back in the Asia Cup Group-league match against Hong Kong where he went on to smash a comfortable half-century with India's new sensation Suryakumar Yadav, remaining unbeaten at 59 runs off 44 deliveries. His devastating innings featured three massive sixes and a single boundary.



India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022



In the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, Virat Kohli's crucial 60-run inning lit up the Dubai International Stadium. Kohli’s stupendous knock helped team India in scoring a respectable total of 181 runs. The right-handed batter hit four boundaries and a six in his 44-ball innings.



India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022



This inning unquestionably deserves a special appreciation as Kohli went all out against the Afghan bowlers in his final Asia Cup appearance. Kohli put on an incredible performance, scoring his first T20I century which included 12 fours and six maximums on his way to 122 runs at a strike rate of 200.



India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022



Kohli’s knock against Pakistan in India's first T20 World Cup match broke every record as he partnered with Hardik Pandya, and calmly guided the innings. Kohli went hard on Pakistan's fiery bowling attack in the final overs. His 82 off 53 balls helped India win the last-ball thriller by four wickets.



India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022



After already scoring three half-centuries in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Kohli's swashbuckling form continued with him scoring 64 runs off just 44 deliveries, remaining unbeaten. His powerful knock featured six and eight other boundaries.

