'It is inaccurate and disturbing': Zomato denies Meerut delivery agent's claims of poor Diwali earnings of Rs 300

Zomato has responded to criticism regarding low earnings by a delivery agent, following a viral video in which Ritik Tomar, a delivery worker from Meerut, claimed he earned only Rs 300 on Diwali. Tomar said he worked for six hours, delivering eight orders on Diwali, and earned just Rs 300.

The video sparked discussions about the working conditions of delivery agents during festivals. Zomato clarified that the delivery agent worked for six hours on October 30th, but did not log in on Diwali itself.

In a post on social media platform x (formerly twitter), Zomato said, “Recent articles around one of our delivery partners from Meerut earning Rs 300 for working more than 6 hours on the day of Diwali were inaccurate and disturbing to us. Our delivery partners are at the heart of our service and we make sure we offer them with great earning opportunities to appreciate their hard-work and dedication, especially during festivals.”

“Here are the facts - The said delivery partner worked for 6hrs on 30th Oct (he did not login on the day of Diwali, as mentioned in the news articles). He delivered 10 orders and cumulatively earned Rs 695. On the same day, a lot of delivery partners who devoted an average 10 hours in Meerut, cumulatively earned in the range of Rs 1200 - Rs 1300,” the food delivery platform added.

“Misreported figures and narratives can impact livelihood, motivation, and dignity of individuals working in these roles. We request everyone to avoid spreading misinformation,” it also said.

Tomar shared a video on Instagram Reels, claiming he worked tirelessly on Diwali to deliver orders. By 11 PM, after completing eight orders, he showed his total earnings, which were around Rs 316.