'It was staged': Netizens react after Donald Trump makes '15 mins' jibe at Kamala Harris while making fries at McDonald's

Republican Donald Trump, while campaigning in Pennsylvania, visited a McDonald's on Sunday and served french fries. The 78-year-old former president, who is currently tied with Democrat Kamala Harris in the race for the White House, wore a black-and-yellow apron over his white shirt and red tie. He was seen frying and salting potatoes during the visit.

Trump was later seen serving fries to his supporters through the drive-through window at a McDonald's near Philadelphia.

"I like this job," Trump said. "I'm having a lot of fun here."

"I've always wanted to work at Mcdonald's," he said in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The campaign stop was seen as a jab at Kamala Harris, who has frequently mentioned her experience working at a fast-food chain as a child.

Taking a dig at Harris, who turned 60 on Sunday, Trump claimed she once said she worked at McDonald's but called it a "phony story."

"I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala" at McDonald's, he said.

When reporters mentioned Harris' birthday, Trump wished her well, saying, "Maybe I'll get her some flowers." He joked, "Or maybe I'll get her some fries."

With the US presidential election just two weeks away, Trump and Harris are focusing their final campaign efforts on key battleground states.

While many X users praised Trump for mocking Kamala Harris' claim of working at McDonald's, Redditors revealed his stunt by sharing images of a closed McDonald's in Pennsylvania, exposing it as a political gimmick.

Redditors shared convincing evidence showing that Trump's visit to the Feasterville McDonald's was staged. A note from the restaurant's manager, Derek Giacomantonio, read, "We plan to be closed on Sunday, October 20 until 4 p.m., to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Trump and his campaign."

The note ended with, “I apologise for the inconvenience of closing our restaurant and sincerely look forward to serving you very soon.”

Another piece of evidence emerged showing a closed McDonald's with only a Secret Service officer present, suggesting that the "customers" were staged. Reports also indicated that Trump's team was urging him to wrap up quickly, as he was running late for the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the New York Jets.

When asked why Trump visited the McDonald's in Pennsylvania, his campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told Forbes it was "because the people of Pennsylvania matter and jobs matter, something Kamala Harris refuses to acknowledge."

A Reddit user commented, "Wait, Trump went from accusing her of lying about working there to fake-working there to outdo her?" Another replied, "The issue isn't the Secret Service or security. It's the fact that presidential candidates don’t usually pretend to work in kitchens serving fake customers."

"There is footage of him working the drive thru, but apparently they were all pre screened so there's only good interactions. My thought is the lobby was closed for security," another user pointed out.

MAGA supporters defended Trump's visit on X, saying, "Of course it wasn’t a normal day. Do you think they would let a president with multiple assassination attempts just stand at a window with random cars passing by? They allowed a few people in after thorough vetting. But that wasn’t the main point."