ITBP seeks Indian citizens for jobs with salaries over Rs 2 lakh; see details

Invitations are extended to Indian citizens to fill eleven positions of Commandant (Engineer) within the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The available vacancies fall within the pay group of Rs 1,23,100-2,15,900.

Prospective candidates may submit their applications online through the official ITBPF website by December 26, 2023. Additionally, applicants are required to submit a duly filled hard copy of their applications before the specified deadline.

Eligibility Criteria

Individuals eligible to apply include Lieutenant Colonels of the Corps of Engineers from the Army, officers holding analogous positions on a regular basis, or those with five years of regular service in posts in Pay Matrix Level 12 in the Military Engineering Service, Central or Union Territories, State Public Works Departments, General Reserve Engineering Force, or Central Armed Police Forces. Applicants must also possess a degree in Civil Engineering.

Armed Force personnel nearing retirement or those scheduled for transfer to reserve status within one year, possessing the requisite experience and qualifications, are also eligible for consideration.

For further details, interested and eligible candidates can refer to the official ITBP website.

