'It's really a lesson for all’: Netizens shocked as crisis-hit Pakistan hikes petrol and diesel prices again

Amid the country’s ongoing economic crisis, the Pakistani government has announced another round of petrol and diesel price hikes.The price of petrol has been increased by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 26.02 per litre, while the price of diesel has been increased by PKR 17.34 per litre.

This is the third time that the Pakistani government has increased fuel prices in the past two months. The petrol in crisis-hit Pakistan will now be sold at PKR 333.38 per litre, while the high-speed diesel will cost PKR 329.18 per litre.

Petrol and electricity prices have increased significantly in Pakistan due to recent economic reforms that have led to historic levels of inflation and high interest rates.

The Pakistani government has been under pressure to implement economic reforms in order to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF has demanded that the Pakistani government reduce its budget deficit and increase its tax revenue.

In order to meet these demands, the Pakistani government has increased fuel prices, electricity prices, and taxes. This has led to a sharp increase in inflation, which is now at a historic high.

Netizens were shocked to see the exorbitant rise in fuel prices. "Remember the days when a 2-3 rupee fuel price hike caused chaos in Pakistan? Now, under the caretaker govt, we've seen an astonishing increase of 26 Rs for petrol & 17 Rs for diesel, yet silence prevails. Petrol at RS 331 and Diesel at RS 329. Is this the new normal? Pakistan is at a critical juncture & needs a comprehensive approach to address political, economic, and social challenges for long-term stability. It's time for thoughtful policy reforms that pave the way for a stronger, more stable future," a user wrote.

"We condemn and protest on high rise petrol and diesel prices by Care taker Govt .It will create major price hike in all food stuff items where people of pakistan go .there is one option left that is suicide," another one commented.

"It's really a lesson for all, especially to the govt who itself faces huge challenges while pay off the forex revenue to import the crude oil and hike the price of petrol diesel," a third user commented. "Reaction of an inbred after the recent petrol-diesel price hike in Pakistan. Ninja technique of Pakistan govt to boost automobile production?," a user wrote.

"Hearty congratulations to pakistan. They have successfully breached 300 (not out) in petrol & diesel prices and PKR against USD. May you continue to soar to even greater heights. Inshallah," a user sarcastically commented.

