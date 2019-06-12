JAC Result 2019: Jharkhand Class 11, 12 Vocational Result declared, here's all you need to know

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Jharkhand Class 11 and Class 12 vocational result today on its official website- jacresults.com. Earlier, the Council had released Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results in the month of May. A pass percentage of 70.77% was recorded in the Class 10 exam results. In Class 12 exam results, the lowest pass percentage was recorded in the Science stream. The pass percentage in the Commerce stream, however, stood at 70.44% while the arts stream recorded the highest pass percentage this year which was close to 80%.

Here's how to check JAC Class 11, 12 Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the council.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'JAC Class 11 Result 2019' or 'JAC Class 12 Result 2019', as required.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: JAC Class 11, 12 Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

An act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by honourable Governor of the State on February 26, 2003, and notified by the government on March 4, 2003, which is known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act, 2002.

