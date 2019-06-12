AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: Medical entrance exam results to be declared today; here's all you need to know

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to declare AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results at- aiimsexams.org. The merit list and the scorecard of each candidate will be available on the website of AIIMS, once the MBBS Result 2019 is declared. As per the official notification, the common merit list and the category-wise merit list of AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 will be made available on the homepage of the Medical Institute.

The AIIMS entrance examination is held annually at AIIMS Institutes in various states including Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh, and Telangana, for admission to MBBS courses.

This year, AIIMS MBBS exam was conducted amid tight security measures. The national level AIIMS MBBS exam 2019 was conducted on May 25-26 in two shifts on both the days for admission to nearly 1207 MBBS seats for the current academic session.

As per officials, after the result is declared, the total number of candidates eligible to participate in the first round of online seat allocation/counselling will be four times the number of seats available in each category.

Here's how to check your AIIMS MBBS Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of AIIMS.

Step-2: Click on the link which says 'MBBS Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your credentials like registration number and other details.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

