Jasprit Bumrah gets selected for ODI series against Sri Lanka, says BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah has been added to India's ODI squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting from January 10. The fast bowler was injured due to a stress fracture in his back ahead of the Asia Cup in September last year and was undergoing treatment rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The pacer last played for the Indian team in the T20Is at home again against Australia in September and was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad.

On Tuesday, Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI), said that the Indian pacer will be included in the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. The final squad for the Sri Lanka tour was announced in the last week of December.

Now, Bumrah will be part of the 16-man squad led by Rohit Sharma. Bumrah will join the fast bowler brigade, which includes Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka,” the BCCI stated in a release.

"Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon."

India is slated to play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, which starts on January 10. The first ODI will be played in Guwahati, the second one in Kolkata, and the third match in Thiruvananthapuram.

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs now stands at Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

The T20 Internationals will start on January 3 and continue till January 7.

January 2023: India vs Sri Lanka (Home)

T20 schedule

1st T20I (Jan 3) - Mumbai

2nd T20I (Jan 5) - Pune

3rd T20I (Jan 7) – Rajkot

ODI schedule

1st ODI (Jan 10) – Guwahati

2nd ODI (Jan 12) - Kolkata

3rd ODI (Jan 15) – Thiruvananthapuram