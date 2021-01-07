JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on July 3: Education Minister Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the dates of the JEE Advanced 2021 entrance examination. The JEE Advanced examination will be held on July 3, 2021.

Like last year, this year too, the government removed the minimum 75% marks for Class 12 board exam for the convenience of students.

"Like last year, this year too we have removed the minimum 75% marks (aggregate in XII class) criteria for appearing in the JEE Advanced examination, as it will allow more candidates to take the test. This year the IIT-Kharagpur will conduct the test on July 3, 2021", Nishank wrote on Twitter. The government will also allowed aspirants who had qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but could not give the exam, to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

Earlier the rule was that a general student had to secure 75% marks in Class 12 exams (or other equivalents exams) or find a place in the top 20 percentile of the Board results to qualify for a seat in IITs. But this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic this requirement has been scrapped, just qualifying marks are enough for students who clear JEE Advanced.

This year the format for the engineering entrance exams is going to significantly different compared to last year.

JEE Main exams will be held in multiple shifts from this year. These are - February, March, April and May. The first shift of JEE Main examinations will be from February 23 to 26. The last date to register online is January 16. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results of the February session of JEE Main 2021 would be released in March.

According to the new pattern, candidates would have to choose between attempting 75 questions out of 90 or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of mathematics, physics and chemistry. According to the new pattern, there would no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions.

Earlier, Nishank had also announced that JEE Main will also have a new exam pattern from next year.

Nishank also announced that JEE Main 2021 would be conducted in 13 languages. These are - English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Odia and Malayalam.

