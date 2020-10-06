JEE Advanced topper Chirag Falor chooses MIT over IIT

JEE Advanced topper Chirag Falor has decided to study at United States' Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) despite also getting selected in IITs. Falor had secured admission in MIT in March and was studying online from India due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I have secured admission in MIT and I will go ahead with it. The classes have already begun and I am attending them online, " Falor told PTI news agency.

"I used to attend MIT classes online during the night and then prepare for IIT exams in the day," he added. Falor said he had prepared for four years for JEE exams. He said JEE is one exam but with vast syllabus, while MIT evaluates a candidate on personality and potential and checks how much one can leverage from opportunities, Falor said.

Yesterday, Falor topped this year's JEE Advanced, and scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains. The Pune-based boy scored 352 out of 396 marks in JEE Advanced.

Falor, however, said the JEE exam was tougher than MIT. "The exam has given hm a different confidence altogether," he said.

Falor said he had planned to go back to the US in January next year. Falor received a gold medal at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in Hungary in 2019. He also bagged the first rank at American Mathematics 2019.

He also won accolades at Homi Bhabha Balvaidnyanik competition, where he was awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind. He also received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time.

JEE Advanced was conducted on September 27 and Mains was conducted between September 1-6. In total, 1.6 lakh students registered for the exam and 1.5 lakh appeared for it. Over 43,000 candidates, including 6,707 girls cleared the exam.

Also read: IIT-JEE results: Who is Chirag Falor, the topper of JEE-Advanced exams 2020?