JEE, NEET 2020 Guidelines: NTA issues safety protocols for aspirants amid COVID-19 pandemic

The National Testing Agency (NTA), in a notification, issued several safety protocols for the candidates of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examinations in the view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The guidelines are also meant for the exam centre invigilators. Both examinations are scheduled to be held in September.

"NTA has carried out detailed deliberations to formulate guidelines for the various controls/measures that are required to be implemented on the day of the exam at each examination centre," the notification reads.

JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) examination will be conducted on September 27. NEET 2020 will be held on September 13. The fresh guidelines came after the NTA issued admit cards along with detailed instructions on social distancing for the exams.

Among the detailed guidelines, aspirants need not mandatorily wear face masks and gloves while taking the exams. They have been asked to carry a personal water bottle and hand sanitiser to the exam centre and maintain social distancing. However, the NTA notification do not specify the rules and SOPs for students arriving from containment zones for the examination.

Here's the list of guidelines from the NTA for the candidates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Candidates showing COVID symptoms (body temperature above 99.4 degrees) will appear for the exam in separate rooms.

Face masks will be provided to each candidate at the exam centre.

Candidates also have to strictly follow guidelines on social distancing as well as use sanitisers.

Body temperatures of exam centre invigilators and candidates will be checked with thermo guns before entering examination hall.

Each candidate will have to produce self-declaration letter stating that they don't have any COVID-like symptoms and haven't come in contact with anybody who has tested positive.

The candidate would be denied entry to the examination hall if they violate the COVID directives.

Candidates will be given staggered reporting slots to avoid crowding while entering into the exam halls and a prior communication on this process will be shared with the candidates through admit card and through SMS.

All processes such as verification of documents, frisking will be done inside the Registration Room.

Candidates would also have to maintain a gap of at least 6 feet from each other while entering the exam hall.

Candidates are required to sanitise their hands with soap before entering the exam hall.

The JEE (Main) will be conducted for around 8.6 lakh students, while the NEET will be organised across urban centres for about 15 lakh students.

Meanwhile, the chorus from ministers and students calling for postponing various examinations, including NEET and JEE amid coronavirus pandemic grew louder because of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Political leaders such as Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others urged PM Narendra Modi and Education Minster Ramesh Pokhriyal to postpone competitive exams during the pandemic.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

