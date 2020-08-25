JEE, NEET 2020 Guidelines: NTA issues safety protocols for aspirants amid COVID-19 pandemic

The National Testing Agency (NTA), in a notification, issued several safety protocols for the candidates of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examinations in the view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The guidelines are also meant for the exam centre invigilators. Both examinations are scheduled to be held in September.
"NTA has carried out detailed deliberations to formulate guidelines for the various controls/measures that are required to be implemented on the day of the exam at each examination centre," the notification reads.
JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) examination will be conducted on September 27. NEET 2020 will be held on September 13. The fresh guidelines came after the NTA issued admit cards along with detailed instructions on social distancing for the exams.
Among the detailed guidelines, aspirants need not mandatorily wear face masks and gloves while taking the exams. They have been asked to carry a personal water bottle and hand sanitiser to the exam centre and maintain social distancing. However, the NTA notification do not specify the rules and SOPs for students arriving from containment zones for the examination.
Here's the list of guidelines from the NTA for the candidates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
The JEE (Main) will be conducted for around 8.6 lakh students, while the NEET will be organised across urban centres for about 15 lakh students.
Meanwhile, the chorus from ministers and students calling for postponing various examinations, including NEET and JEE amid coronavirus pandemic grew louder because of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
Political leaders such as Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others urged PM Narendra Modi and Education Minster Ramesh Pokhriyal to postpone competitive exams during the pandemic.
Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
