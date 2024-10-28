'Jeevansathi pe aa gaye hote toh...': Singles trolled for attending Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert, got free water bottles with surprise; Netizens say 'Making fun of singles taken to the next level'

Diljit Dosanjh's electrifying performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi marked a triumphant return to India for the Punjabi superstar. The stadium buzzed with excitement as fans erupted in cheers for Diljit's energetic entry and his powerful delivery of hit after hit. However, while Diljit's music stole the show inside the venue, a creative marketing campaign by a matrimonial website outside the stadium stole the online spotlight.

Singles attending the concert were in for a unique surprise. Volunteers from Jeevansathi.com, a popular matrimonial site, were stationed outside the venue, handing out water bottles – but not to everyone. These bottles were exclusively for the single attendees.

Free water bottles for Singles? What is happening at Diljit’s concert 😂 pic.twitter.com/YfolInRwcF — Rishh (@Riocasm) October 26, 2024

Sporting T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana" (translated as "Hydration Initiative for Singles"), the volunteers distributed bottles with a playful message: "Jeevansathi pe aa gaye hote toh aaj ye bottle nahi uska haath pakda hota (Had you joined Jeevansathi, you'd be holding their hand today not this bottle)."

Jeevansaathi carrying the persona of a neighborhood aunty to the core. https://t.co/nJDd6qXWxv — Muskan (@lolingaway) October 27, 2024

This witty and unexpected campaign quickly resonated with social media users. Photos of the volunteers and the specially labeled water bottles were widely shared online, generating amusement and sparking a conversation.

A user commented, "Next level marketing strategy." Another one wrote, "Swati: Main udna chahti hoon, daudna chahti hoon, girna bhi chahti hoon, bas rukna nahi chahti. Jeevansathi: Yeh lo bottle pakdo."

“Jeevansaathi carrying the persona of a neighbourhood aunty to the core,” a third one wrote.

“Making fun of singles taken to the next level,” another comment read.

Dressed in a striking all-black outfit, Diljit Dosanjh opened his show with an electrifying performance that had the crowd cheering and singing along. A memorable moment came when he held the Indian flag high above his head, drawing huge applause from the audience.

He performed some of his hit songs, including "Lover," "5 Taara," "Do You Know," and "Ikk Kudi" from Udta Punjab, keeping the stadium's energy at a peak. Feeling emotional, Diljit told the crowd, “Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai” (“This is my country, this is my home!”).

After the concert, Diljit shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram, capturing highlights from the unforgettable night.