Jio Institute appoints Guruswami Ravichandran as Provost

Jio Institute on Monday announced appointment of Guruswami Ravichandran from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) as its Provost to further strengthen its academic leadership.

Ravichandran will join Jio Institute as its founding Provost and Professor of Engineering on July 1, 2022, the Institute said in a release.

Ravichandran holds a Ph.D. in Engineering and M.S. in Engineering, both from Brown University, USA, and a B.E. (Honors) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College (NIT), Trichy.

He served as the Otis Booth Leadership Chair of the Division of Engineering and Applied Science at Caltech from 2015 to 2021. He also served as the Director of the Graduate Aerospace Laboratories at California Institute of Technology (GALCIT) from 2009 to 2015.

He is a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, foreign Member Academia Europaea, among others. He has received Warner T. Koiter Medal, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, William M. Murray Lecture Award, Society for Experimental Mechanics, Chevalier de l’ordre des Palmes Academiques, Republic of France, among many other awards and recognition for his contribution to research and teaching, the release added.

“It gives me pleasure to welcome Dr. Ravichandran in the Jio Institute and Reliance family. I am sure we all will immensely benefit from his vast experience in academia and that he will accelerate our mission of preparing the next generation of global leaders, who can contribute to the advancement of India and the world,” Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani said on the appointment.