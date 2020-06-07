Jio offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription worth Rs 399 for free; check out details

Reliance Jio has partnered with OTT streaming service Disney+ Hotstar to offer 1-year free complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 to prepaid Jio users. The telecom operator is giving a subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP to Jio prepaid users who recharge with Rs 401 plan, Rs 2,599 plan, Rs 612 data voucher, or Rs 1,208 data voucher. However, not all Jio users are eligible to get the benefits of this offer.

Jio says that the partnership will provide a huge benefit to both Jio and Hotstar users. Jio has revealed the offer details on social media earlier and teased the launch of Disney+ Hotstar offer for its subscribers. Jio has confirmed that only VIP subscription of Disney+ Hotstar will be available to customers and Reliance Jio would not offer the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.

Additionally, this is not the first time Jio has been bundling streaming services with prepaid recharges to gain more subscribers and retain the existing ones. Jio, as a part of the deal signed with Disney in 2018, already offers limited content from Disney on the JioCinema app.

Disney+ Hotstar's VIP subscription provides customers with premieres of Indian TV shows telecasted on Star India channels, live sports mainly in popular categories such as cricket and football, live news channels, and Disney content dubbed in Hindi. The Premium subscription, on the other hand, provides English-language content in addition to what is available under the VIP subscription along with Disney's Orignal shows.

Reliance Jio and rival Airtel have their own live TV services, JioTV and Airtel Xstream and offer a range of exclusive content.

