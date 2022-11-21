JioCinema apologises after fans complain of glitches during FIFA World Cup live streaming

On November 20, the FIFA World Cup 2022 began with a grand opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. After that, Ecuador and Qatar played their first game, which the host nation lost. Many viewers in India were unsatisfied as they encountered technical difficulties while live-streaming the inaugural football world cup event in the Middle East on JioCinema. Some people took the hilarious route and posted memes, while others used the microblogging platform to voice their complaints about the interruptions they experienced. JioCinema quickly started trending on Twitter.



Many still reported buffering problems even when their internet connectivity was of a high enough standard. Twitter was flooded with fan reactions, many of which expressed annoyance that the poor live-streaming quality had marred their World Cup viewing experience.



JioCinema has acknowledged the issue that subscribers have been experiencing. It stated that their staff is working hard to address the buffering issues. “We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience," it tweeted.

Dear @JioCinema fans,



We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 | @FIFAWorldCup — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022



Fans, however, remained skeptical. A user wrote, “At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It was a very bad experience. Now even @SonyLIV seems superb in comparison to this . It's gonna be a horrifying experience for Indian fans. Get ready to be disappointed.”

@reliancejio @JioCare At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience. Now even @SonyLIV seems superb in comparison to this . It's gonna be a horrifying experience for Indian fans. Get ready to be disappointed 😞😞 pic.twitter.com/r47aGbLefm — JITESH JAIN (@Jitesh_Jain) November 20, 2022



“Can't even watch 1 min. I subscribed to voot for the matches. I don't mind paying instead of this. Very disappointed," another user tweeted. Another user pointed out, “Did upgrade the #JioCinema app, no improvement. Still stuck after 3-5 seconds. Awful experience."

Tip: Go to MULTICAM and watch the Extended Stadium Feed. It has no lag.

Also try out the Cable Cam feed, it looks cool as well.#jiocinema #FIFAWorldCup #worldcupindia #WorldCup #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/IhYf09AHag — Anirban (@inner_burn) November 20, 2022



Some people proposed a solution to the buffer problem. They requested that users change the feed to "Extended Stadium Feed." "for a unified experience. “Go to MULTICAM and watch the Extended Stadium Feed. It has no lag. Also try out the Cable Cam feed, it looks cool as well," tweeted one user.