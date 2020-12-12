Job alert! Indian Railways to begin recruitment process for 1.6 lakh vacancies

The Indian Railways is starting its hiring process. In its mega recruitment drive, starting December 15, more than 2.4 crore candidates are appearing from different cities for 1.4 lakh vacancies.

The recruitment drive is to be conducted in three phases.

The railway ministry said that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) have made extensive preparations for conducting examinations of this large scale amid pandemic times. The RRBs will be following standard operating procedures as laid down by the government to ensure social distancing, compulsory use of masks, sanitisers and curtailing shifts for conducting exams to only two shifts per day.

RRBs are also making efforts to ensure that as far as possible, the candidates are accommodated in their own state for their convenience given the restrictions and problems because of the pandemic. Women and candidates with disabilities are being accommodated within their home states.