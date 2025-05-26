Job post demands 5 years' experience in 1-year-old tool, Reddit calls out hiring fantasy

A Reddit post is striking a chord with thousands of frustrated job seekers after one user shared their rejection from a job for not having five years of experience in a tool that was only released in 2023.

Posted on the r/antiwork subreddit under the title “Got rejected for not having ‘5 years experience’ in a tool that launched last year”, the user detailed how the job description seemed detached from reality.

“One reason I got rejected? ‘Lack of experience in X.’ I Googled it — the tool was released in 2023,” the user wrote. “The job post also said: ‘Must have 5+ years experience,’ ‘We value adaptability,’ ‘Thrives in fast-paced environments.’”

Mocking the contradiction, they added, “So let me get this straight — you want someone with future experience in a brand new tool… but also someone who's adaptable?”

The user went on to vent about the overall hiring culture, comparing it to absurd expectations.

“At this point, job hunting feels like: Company: ‘Must walk on water.’ Me: ‘I can swim.’ Company: ‘Sorry, not good enough.’”

“This isn’t job search fatigue anymore. It’s corporate fantasy disguised as hiring,” they concluded.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing hundreds of comments from others who had faced similar hiring absurdities.

“Sounds like they’re looking for a time traveller,” one user joked.

Another pointed to the root of the problem: “Poorly written job descriptions… often compiled without understanding of the technical requirements.”

One commenter recounted a similar contradiction, “I interviewed for an entry-level board game design role where they specifically said no experience required. But then I got rejected because I didn’t have an amateur portfolio or personal hobby projects.”

Another chimed in, “I’ve seen job posts demanding four years of experience in software that’s only two years old. It’s become a running joke.”